Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $739.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will post $739.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.92 million and the highest is $761.04 million. Primerica reported sales of $654.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

PRI opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.41. Primerica has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $51,437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Primerica by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.