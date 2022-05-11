ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will announce $293.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.26 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $258.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.40. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,025,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

