Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

QLYS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.33.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.55. Qualys has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,263,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Qualys by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

