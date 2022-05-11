Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) vs. Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Head to Head Comparison

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quantum-Si and Owlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Owlet has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 166.88%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -25.30% -22.62% Owlet N/A -129.81% -24.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and Owlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$94.99 million N/A N/A Owlet $75.80 million 4.56 -$71.70 million N/A N/A

Owlet has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Summary

Owlet beats Quantum-Si on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

