Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $409.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.87 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

