R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

