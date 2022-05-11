Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

METC opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 112,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 51.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 181,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

