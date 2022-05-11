Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of RTLR opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

