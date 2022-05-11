Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresnillo (FRES)

Fresnillo (LON: FRES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 880 ($10.85) price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,175 ($14.49) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,175 ($14.49) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.63) to GBX 800 ($9.86). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on the stock.

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 771 ($9.51) on Wednesday. Fresnillo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.30). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 758.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 801.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The stock has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87.

Get Fresnillo plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.