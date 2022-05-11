Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE: SHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/8/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “
- 4/30/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.60.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $1.571 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
