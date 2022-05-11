Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE: SHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

4/30/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/14/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2022 – Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $1.571 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

