Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sun Communities (SUI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI):

5/10/2022 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2022 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

5/3/2022 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

4/27/2022 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00.

3/14/2022 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.51 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.25 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

