Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sun Communities (SUI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI):
- 5/10/2022 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “
- 5/3/2022 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “
- 4/27/2022 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Sun Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00.
- 3/14/2022 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.51 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.25 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Communities (SUI)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.