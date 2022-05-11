Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apollo Global Management (APO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO):

5/9/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $98.00.

5/5/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

4/20/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $87.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52.

Get Apollo Global Management Inc alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.