Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON: IHG):

5/9/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,941 ($60.92) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,059.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,947.12. The company has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 42.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

