Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON: IHG):
- 5/9/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,941 ($60.92) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,059.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,947.12. The company has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 42.16.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%.
