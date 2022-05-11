Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/21/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $199.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $184.00.
- 4/3/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/26/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/18/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 42.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.