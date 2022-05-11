Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $199.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $184.00.

4/3/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Nasdaq Inc alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 42.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.