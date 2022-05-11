Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($53.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/9/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €88.00 ($92.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/9/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($84.21) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/6/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/6/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($52.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €56.00 ($58.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €125.00 ($131.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €53.20 ($56.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($84.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($73.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/20/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/6/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €88.00 ($92.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/5/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/5/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €80.00 ($84.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €53.20 ($56.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €70.00 ($73.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/4/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €125.00 ($131.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/24/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €125.00 ($131.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/21/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($78.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/16/2022 – Delivery Hero was given a new €53.20 ($56.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €25.22 ($26.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero SE has a 52 week low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($142.05).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.