Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR):

5/4/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00.

5/4/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $81.00.

5/3/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/1/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/20/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00.

4/12/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.