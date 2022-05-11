Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD):

5/10/2022 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $26.11 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Barrick Gold was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/21/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$38.00.

4/18/2022 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Barrick Gold was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Barrick Gold Corp alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.