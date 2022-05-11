Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SL Green Realty (SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $75.00.

4/28/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $76.00.

4/26/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $80.00.

4/22/2022 – SL Green Realty is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – SL Green Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

