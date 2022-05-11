Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.36 Million

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to report $400.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $392.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.90 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $428.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 66.37%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.32. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

