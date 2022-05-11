Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RCII stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
