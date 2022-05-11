Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Consolidated Edison (ED)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2022 – Consolidated Edison was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

5/3/2022 – Consolidated Edison was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – Consolidated Edison is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Consolidated Edison was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $89.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Consolidated Edison was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2022 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Consolidated Edison was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ED stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after buying an additional 168,678 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

