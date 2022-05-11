Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Organon & Co. (OGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN):

5/7/2022 – Organon & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

4/27/2022 – Organon & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

4/27/2022 – Organon & Co. is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Organon & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

4/6/2022 – Organon & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 794.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 171,721 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 884,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

