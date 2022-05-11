Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 (PSX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX):
- 5/5/2022 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $114.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/26/2022 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE PSX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
