Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 (PSX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX):

5/5/2022 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $114.00.

4/27/2022 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

