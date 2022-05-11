Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Robert Half International (RHI)

Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2022 – Robert Half International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – Robert Half International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Robert Half International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $123.00.

4/27/2022 – Robert Half International had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $128.00 to $132.00.

3/31/2022 – Robert Half International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Robert Half International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

