Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hershey (HSY)

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2022 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $214.00 to $237.00.

4/29/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $255.00.

4/29/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $218.00.

4/29/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $210.00.

4/21/2022 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $223.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.80. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.10 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get The Hershey Company alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.