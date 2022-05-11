Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE: SNC):

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

TSE:SNC opened at C$25.79 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.14 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

