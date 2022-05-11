Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Leggett & Platt (LEG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG):

5/6/2022 – Leggett & Platt was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leggett’s shares have outperformed the industry. The uptrend is likely to continue given solid first-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Solid raw material-related selling prices and acquisitions led to the growth. Yet, it witnessed soft volumes and currency headwinds across the business. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) and 120 bps, thanks to lower volume, higher raw material and transportation costs, and production inefficiencies and related premium freight costs. For 2022, it expects year-over-year flat volume. This along, a shift to tighter monetary policy is concerning Leggett.”

5/4/2022 – Leggett & Platt was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/3/2022 – Leggett & Platt was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Leggett & Platt was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2022 – Leggett & Platt had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Leggett & Platt is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LEG opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $57.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 558,060 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 301,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

