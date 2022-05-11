RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $41,745.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,117,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,186,447 shares of company stock worth $579,022. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

