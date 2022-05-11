Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Major Shareholder Motor Co Ford Sells 8,000,000 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
RIVN stock opened at 22.79 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 21.00 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 39.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
