Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will announce $805.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $804.80 million and the highest is $806.84 million. Roku reported sales of $645.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Roku by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Roku by 11.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.02. Roku has a 12 month low of $78.09 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.