Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ROP opened at $430.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.74. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

