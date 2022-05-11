Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

SGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.27) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,396.09 ($17.21).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,111.50 ($13.70) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 980.60 ($12.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.59). The stock has a market cap of £13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,309.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,326.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

