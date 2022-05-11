Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.27) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 623 ($7.68) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.00) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 558.29 ($6.88).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 459.65 ($5.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 494.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.76. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 289.65 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 540.20 ($6.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

