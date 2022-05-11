RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

RES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of RES opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.51. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RPC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RPC by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,360,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

