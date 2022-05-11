RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in RPM International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in RPM International by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

