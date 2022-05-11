Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,492,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $413,678.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.13 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.26.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

