SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of SD stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.
About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
