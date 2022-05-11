SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of SD stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.