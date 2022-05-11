Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

