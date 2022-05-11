Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Saputo alerts:

TSE:SAP opened at C$26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$25.62 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.46.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.59%.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 8,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,276,893. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.