Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Vijay Kasibhatla Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SLB opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,504 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
