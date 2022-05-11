Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Vijay Kasibhatla Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SLB opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,504 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.