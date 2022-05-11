Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Director Jeffrey Keenan Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SWM opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $4,446,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

