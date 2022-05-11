SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.08 Million

Analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will report $488.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.92 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $475.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $58,898,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $29,924,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 351,420 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.