Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $998.60 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $992.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

