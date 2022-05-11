Sensata Technologies (ST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST):

4/28/2022 – Sensata Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensata’s Q1 performance gained from strength in the Sensing Solutions business. The company’s Sensing Solutions business boasts a strong product portfolio to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the multi-billion global automotive sensor market. An augmented geographical footprint backed by an effective capital deployment strategy makes it well-poised to generate positive cash flow for long-term growth. Strategic M&A efforts and strong growth across the heavy vehicle and industrial markets despite pandemic-induced global supply chain disruptions are major tailwinds. However, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and increasing competition from low-cost suppliers are significant challenges. High restructuring charges are also hurting its long-term growth potential. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

4/27/2022 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00.

4/27/2022 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00.

4/8/2022 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sensata Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after acquiring an additional 386,640 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

