SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 10,131 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of S opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

