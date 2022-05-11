SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,377 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $96,615.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

S opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

