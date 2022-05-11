ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 580 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NOW opened at $432.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $416.56 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

