Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCL. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shawcor stock opened at C$4.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.22. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$266.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

