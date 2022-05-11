Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($36.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.35% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.21) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,599.20 ($32.05).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,249.78 ($27.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,098.87. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,337.72 ($28.82). The stock has a market cap of £169.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

