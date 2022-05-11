Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.800-$4.100 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $859.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.39. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 46,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 45,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.